Facebook Timeline for brands unveiled

Facebook has announced it is bringing Timeline to branded pages, with Manchester United, Dove and Burberry announced as launch partners.

Just like Timeline for people, the brand Timeline allows you to check out the history of a brand.

This may not be that interesting for some brands, but the Manchester United one shows the football club's 134-year history and pulls out significant events from those years. No, Barthez isn't on there.

"Facebook Pages are mission control for brands on Facebook, enabling businesses, public figures, organisations and charities to connect with their communities. With features like cover photo and Page timeline, Pages tell a story to people with dynamic content and engaging images," said Facebook about the rollout.

March rollout

There's five updates in all, these are: the Cover Photo, the Timeline for Pages Admin panel, Friend activity and Activity log.

The new Facebook Pages will be automatically rolled out by 31 March, so administrators have until then to get their pages in order.

It's an interesting idea for Facebook and one brands with a lot of history will be able to utilise.

It would be great to see someone like Guinness use Pages as a place to showcase its iconic advertising over the years.

Not so great for a company like Zynga, which wasn't even a blink in its mother's eye five years ago.