Facebook threatens to sue snooping bosses

Facebook has released a statement over concerns that more and more employers are asking for access to its users' private information, revealing that it may initiate legal action where necessary.

The statement comes after reports in the US that employers, colleges and even government agencies are demanding job applicants hand over the passwords to their Facebook profiles.

"If you are a Facebook user, you should never have to share your password, let anyone access your account, or do anything that might jeopardise the security of your account or violate the privacy of your friends," explained Facebook, which has had its own problems with privacy in the past.

"We have worked really hard at Facebook to give you the tools to control who sees your information.

"As a user, you shouldn't be forced to share your private information and communications just to get a job. And as the friend of a user, you shouldn't have to worry that your private information or communications will be revealed to someone you don't know and didn't intend to share with just because that user is looking for a job."

Private problems

The statement continues with Facebook explaining that it is ready to take the matter to courts if this is what it takes to stop institutions demanding access to private information.

"Facebook takes your privacy seriously. We'll take action to protect the privacy and security of our users, whether by engaging policymakers or, where appropriate, by initiating legal action, including by shutting down applications that abuse their privileges.

"While we will continue to do our part, it is important that everyone on Facebook understands they have a right to keep their password to themselves, and we will do our best to protect that right."

Via TheNextWeb