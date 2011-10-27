Facebook's first Euro data centre unveiled

An architect's impression of the new Facebook data centre

Facebook has announced that it will build its first European data centre near the Arctic Circle.

The server-housing behemoth will be the size of 11 football fields and will handle all of Facebook's European traffic.

Not only will it be a huge investment in the Lulea region in Sweden, a town just on the cusp of the Arctic Circle, but it will also be a relatively environmentally friendly facility, with one of Facebook's specifications being that it must run on renewable energy sources.

Hydro-power

"Facebook required a certificate verifying that the energy consumed by the facility primarily should come from renewable resources. Thanks to our main river Lule, we can guarantee this," said Karl Petersen, Mayor of Lulea.

In addition, the arctic air will act as the data centre coolant – which is very handy.

Wonderfully, the press release came accompanied by this all-inspiring image of Matz Engman, CEO of Lulea Business Agency and Mayor Petersen: