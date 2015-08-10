Facebook just made sharing photos between friends even easier

Facebook has added the ability to forward photos to your friends within messages on the web, TechRadar has discovered.

Click on a photo (sent by you or a friend) in a message thread and a Forward option appears next to the Download option on the enlarged image. A blue notification bubble that read "Send this image to other people in separate messages" popped up when we first selected a photo.

Selecting Forward pulls up a seemingly random selection of 20 friends. You can select one, some or all of them, or search for friends or groups to pass the photo along to. We were able to select up to 20 friends to forward a photo to in all.

The ability to forward a photo within the Messenger mobile app has been around for a while, but now it's come to messages on the web browser version of Facebook.

Two US-based TechRadar staffers had the forward option as of late Sunday night. We've asked Facebook for more information on photo forwarding within messages, including how widespread it is, and will update this story when we learn more.