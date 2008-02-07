Europeans are new spam kings says Symantec

Symantec says the good people of Europe have become the dirty men of the 'net

According to a new Symantec report, 44 per cent of the world's spam comes from Europe, which is up a whopping 14 per cent since November 2007. The company also claims that although North America exported 46 per cent of the world's spam in November, it doles out just 36 per cent today.

Symantec says Europe's growth in spam production is probably due to high-speed internet access across the continent.

Broadband to blame?

"This sizeable increase in spam appearing to originate from Europe is significant but not altogether surprising when you consider the massive growth of broadband users in Europe in the last few years," reads the company's report.

"This phenomenal growth may also be considered when you look at countries ranked by broadband subscribers per 100 inhabitants - European countries take eight of the top ten places."

In other words, just when the world thought the spam issue was getting better, it looks like it's only getting worse.