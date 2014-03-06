Did someone just unmask the mysterious creator of Bitcoin?

Satoshi could be about this rich

After years of shadow-chasing, the mysterious figure behind Bitcoin, "Satoshi Nakamoto", may have finally been exposed.

Newsweek claims to have caught the elusive crypto-character, allegedly a 64-year-old Japanese-American father of six living in Los Angeles.

Interestingly, the piece claims that his alleged pseudonym wasn't actually a psudonym at all - his name is actually Satoshi Nakamoto.

"I am no longer involved in that and I cannot discuss it. It's been turned over to other people," is all he had to say on the matter. Busted? Or is the real Nakamoto still out there?

