Curated playlists come to Spotify apps for when you're in the mood

Entrust your musical education to your phone: Spotify has added "expertly curated playlists" to its Android and iOS apps in the form of Browse.

The new feature is rolling out from today, with ready-made playlists for your "every mood and moment" so when you feel "Party", "Chill", "Club" or "Urban", you know what to do.

Unfortunately, we can't guarantee that this won't result in you listening to the Black Eyed Peas. That's just the risk you run.

