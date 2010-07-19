Coca-Cola pulls Facebook campaign over porn reference

Coca-Cola has been forced to pull a Dr Pepper campaign from social network Facebook, after a 14-year-old girl's status was changed to reference a pornographic film.

Mumsnet – the community for parents – highlighted the problem, after the girl's mother noticed that her girl had Googled the film to find out what the reference was to.

According to the Guardian, Coca-Cola has launched an investigation into the incident.

Dr Pepper

A spokesman said: "It has been brought to our attention that the Dr Pepper promotion on Facebook posted an offensive status update. We apologise for any offence caused."

"As soon as we became aware of this, we took immediate action and removed the status update from the application.

"We have also taken the decision to end the promotion. We will take all steps necessary to ensure this does not happen again".

This will, no doubt, serve as a note of caution for big businesses looking to social networks to launch ad campaigns.