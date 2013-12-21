Selfie In The Sky With Live Tiles: Windows Phone users get SkyDrive boost

Microsoft has offered a little festive treat for Windows Phone users by offering 20GB of bonus SkyDrive storage for an entire year.

The offer, which runs until the end of January, was publicised to Windows Phone owners via email this weekend. Users can follow the link within the email to sign up.

This adds to the 7GB of free storage Microsoft already gifts those using its mobile operating system, allowing them to safeguard files and photos on the cloud.

Microsoft hasn't made clear what will happen at the end of that one year, but it's possible that the company will start asking you to pay for that 20GB once the promotion is over.

Via The Verge