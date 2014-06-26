Salesforce.com teams up with Philips to take healthcare into the cloud

CRM giant Salesforce.com announced a partnership with Philips that will see them create a cloud-based healthcare platform.

In a joint statement, the companies said that the "strategic alliance" will place patient relationship management at the centre of Salesforce.com's Salesforce1 customer platform and will feature tailored healthcare apps.

Among its features include the ability for carers to collaborate in support of patients, in addition to being able to access, share and analyse health data on different devices to improve decision making.

it will be driven by two main apps on Salesforce1 - the 'Philips eCareCoordinator' and 'Philips eCareCompanion' - which will allow care teams to monitor patients with chronic conditions in their homes while supporting Philips' Hospital to Home clinical programs.

According to the companies, the apps will also cover other aspects of care - from self-care and prevention to diagnosis and treatment through recovery and wellness.