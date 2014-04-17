Dell and Red Hat launch enterprise OpenStack private cloud solution

Dell and Red Hat point the way for OpenStack adoption

Dell has teamed up with Red Hat to launch a new enterprise OpenStack private cloud solution.

The Dell Red Hat Cloud Solution, unveiled at this year's Red Hat Summit, offers businesses a way to explore the rollout of OpenStack capabilities through small-scale proof of concept and pilot configurations.

OpenStack is an open source cloud platform that has received support from many of the major cloud players, including Cisco, Oracle and Rackspace. It provides Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) capability and pushes out updates every six or so months.

The new Dell and Red Hat product aims to provide an easy way to test the waters of OpenStack adoption so that businesses can provide a flexible and elastic IT service. Larger-scale rollouts can be made through Dell Cloud Services.

Open source support

The solution is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and supports Dell Openshift and Docker Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Further compatibility with additional enterprise-grade PaaS offerings is also on the cards.

"Cloud innovation is happening first in open source, and what we're seeing from global customers is growing demand for open hybrid cloud solutions that meet a wide variety of requirements," said Paul Cormier, President of Products and Technologies at Red Hat.

"Whether it is enterprise-grade private cloud solutions, or DevOps solutions to build applications for both public and private clouds, through our expanded work with Dell, we're focused on delivering the flexible solutions that meet these varied needs."