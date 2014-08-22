Acer joins LG, Asus and HP with Chromebox product

Acer has joined the small but growing club of Chromebox vendors with its CXI series, aimed primarily at schools and businesses.

Unsurprisingly, it is built around Intel's NUC platform with a Haswell-based Intel Celeron 2957U processor with 16GB SSD with either 2GB or 4GB storage system.

Other features include Citrix-certification, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GbE connectivity, a card reader, four USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, Displayport, a VESA mount and even a Google-approved wired USB keyboard and mouse.

Surprisingly enough, it is powered by a 65W power adaptor which is about twice what a NUC usually consumes.

A good deal

Acer also included a couple of admin-friendly features like Powerwash, which is a quick was to clear any local user data as well as a Google Management Console.

Securitywise, the Chromebox includes data encryption (thanks to a TPM 1.2 chip), verified boot and a standard Kensington lock.

The Chromebox CXI will cost $180 (about £110, AU$195) for the 2GB model and $220 (about £130, AU$235) for the 4GB model.

Acer has yet to confirm whether this series will sell outside North America. Expect others vendors such as Dell, Lenovo and possibly other white label companies to follow suit.