Starbucks offers UK customers free Wi-Fi

Starbucks UK visitors finally get the same online privileges as in the US

Starbucks has rolled out a new, free Wi-Fi offering to all 650 of its UK coffee houses.

The new two-click system, which mirrors the US store service, makes it easier to get online for Starbucks card holders and non-card holders alike.

Previously, you've needed to be a member of the Starbucks reward scheme in order to access free Wi-Fi in the UK. Everyone else had to pay through the BT Openzone connection.

BT Openzone will continue to supply the high-speed Wi-Fi access, only now users will be greeted with a pop-up that offers instant access by accepting Ts and Cs.

Quick and easy

Starbucks says it has made the change after demand for its customers for a simpler system.

Brian Waring, VP Marketing & Category for Starbucks UK & Ireland said: "Our customers told us that they liked our free Wi-Fi, but they wanted it to be easier and faster to access. Starbucks is a place to take time out, but it's also a social and digital hub and customers now expect to be able to connect with family and friends, find entertainment or even run their businesses from our stores.

"This summer the UK will have millions of visitors from around the world for London 2012 and they'll be able to stay in touch with a single click in Starbucks. This is one of many ways we're getting ready to welcome them."

Disclosure: As living proof, this news story was written in Starbucks using free Wi-Fi. It works rather well. Unfortunately we still had to sell a kidney to afford a double espresso frappuccino light.

Via: Engadget