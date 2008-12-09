British housewives addicted to the internet

British housewives spend more time than any other group online, according to a new survey - no wonder they're dog tired!

According to the new Digital World, Digital Life survey by research company TNS, housewives spend 47 per cent of their time online, more (proportionally) than workers, the unemployed or students.

It also seems that British housewives are more tech-savvy than any others, using the internet more than housewives in the 15 other countries surveyed by TNS.

Youngsters surf more

Britons spend 28 per cent of their free time online, with 18 to 24 year olds spending 32 per cent of their free time online.

Arno Hummerston, Managing Director of TNS Global Interactive, said that surfing the web should not be considered a time-wasting activity: "By spending productive time online, we are actually making more time for leisure."