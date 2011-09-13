Android Market weather apps the most profitable

If you want to make money on the Android Market, then the best apps to create are weather ones.

This is according to a new study by Research2Guidance, which has taken a look at all the app categories on the Android Market to see which one offers the best profit.

According to the research, weather apps are significantly more profitable than games, with the average revenue of a paid weather app coming in at $22,000, while games make around the $5,000 mark.

And don't even think about creating an app for the multimedia market as the monetisation of these is pretty paltry, with each app garnering just $300 revenue.

Weathering the storm

"On average, weather apps have generated the highest total revenue from paid downloads. Part of the reason for this is that the selection is limited, and it's really a must-have app for every smartphone user," said the research.

The reason gaming apps don't make as much money is because of "intense competition in the gaming space" which has significantly diminished revenue.

According to Research2Guidance, an average paid-for Android app on the market will make around $2,500 – a far cry from the billions Angry Birds brings in but a realistic number for any budding app developer.

As for the amount of apps on the Android Market, it is reckoned that Google is close to 6 billion total downloads. Just last week it was noted that Android apps will take over iOS apps for the first time in 2011.

Via TechCrunch