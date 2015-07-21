Apple fixed the services, including App Store, that went down for some users

Update 10.45am: All of Apple's disrupted services looks to be working again following problems that began earlier today.

Unfortunately, Apple has not indicated why some users were having problems with "all store services", but it looks to have fixed the problems about 3 hours after the issues began.

Apple's service update page only lists the issues as "Users experienced a problem with multiple iCloud services."

Original story below...

Several Apple services, including the App Store, Apple Music, the iTunes store and Apple TV are currently down for some users.

Apple has confirmed the outage on its service status page. It comes just as Beats1 radio DJs were announcing this year's nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards - a ceremony Apple has bagged as an exclusive. Did everything buckle under the traffic?