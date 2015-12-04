18 Chrome hacks to get the most out of your browser

Chrome's simplicity and easy-to-use interface has made it the browser of choice on many computers. But simple doesn't mean limited. On the contrary, Chrome is a robust platform with numerous plugins and extensions that make the browser powerful and extensible.

These plugins can simplify your experience, save you money when shopping online or improve the way Chrome fits into your workflow.

We've detailed 18 unique extensions, tweaks and shortcuts to help you optimize your Chrome experience, whether you're using it as a browser on a Mac or Windows machine, or as an operating system on a Chromebook.