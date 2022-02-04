Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch Serie A online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Inter Milan vs AC Milan this season is arguably one of the most meaningful derby encounters between these two local rivals in a decade. Just four points separate the two sides going into this crunch fixture. Inter need the win to stay up top. A victory for Milan would real them in nicely. Follow our guide on how to watch an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in the derby della Madonnina.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream Date: Saturday, February 5 Kick-off time: 6pm CET / 5pm GMT / 12pm EST / 9am PST / 11.30pm IST / 4am AEDT / 6am NZDT Venue: San Siro, Milan Live streams: BT Sport (UK) | Paramount Plus (US) | Fox Sports/Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Inter have lost just one of their last 11 league matches against AC and are currently unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions.

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan have also enjoyed an excellent first half of the Serie A campaign, but will be especially keen to get one over their neighbours after drawing 0-0 with Juventus and suffering a disappointing defeat to Napoli in recent weeks.

Read on as we explain how to watch an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream and catch all the Serie A Italian football action online from anywhere in the world.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch Serie A in the US

US Broadcast rights for Serie A and the Coppa Italia are now with Paramount Plus . A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $10 per month for its advertisement free tier. The service is also offers a FREE seven-day trial for new customers, meaning you can watch this game for free. Alongside Serie A, the platform also has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League as well as a host of other sports and TV shows too. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app available on most smart devices. Inter Milan vs AC Milan kick-off time for US football fans looking to tune in is at 12pm EST / 9am PST. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

If you're away from home and can't bear to miss out on Inter Milan vs AC Milan, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic live stream coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tested all of the big VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch your Serie A live stream of choice wherever you are in the world.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' or 'USA'

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus if you're from the US or Kayo Sports if you're from Australia.

How to watch a Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A live stream in the UK

BT Sport is the new home of Italian top flight football in the UK, and is showing select matches live from every round of the action across its channels, including today's derby clash at the San Siro. While this game starts at 5pm GMT, live coverage of the game is currently scheduled to begin 15 minutes after kick-off on BT Sport 2 at 5.15pm GMT. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. That makes it the ideal option if you just want to give BT Sport a try or know you won't want it for a full year. Whatever length contract you choose, you also get the benefit of BT Sport's Premier League, Premiership rugby, exclusive UFC live streams and much more. If you're outside the UK right now and want to watch one of this week's Serie A games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs AC Milan in Australia: watch Serie A online

Fox Sports now has the rights to televise live top flight Italian football Down Under for the 2021/22 season, including this Inter Milan vs AC Milan clash. Kick-off for Aussies is at 6am NZDT on Sunday morning. if you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service with comes with a two-week FREE trial. You can cancel at any time and it gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL,F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Star Sports has the rights to show the 2021/22 Italian Serie A season in India and will showing this potentially crucial game live. Kick-off for Inter Milan vs AC Milan in India is at 11.30pm IST. As with all Serie A games on Star, this match will be available to watch live via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription which is priced at just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile only plan or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. This package will also give you access to everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.