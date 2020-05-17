Intel Tiger Lake-U laptop CPU leak shows it could be considerably faster than Ice Lake

Intel’s Tiger Lake 11th-gen quad-core laptop chip – which could possibly turn out to be the Core i7-1165G7, rumor has it – has been spotted again in an online benchmark, and it’s looking like this CPU could boost performance considerably over Intel’s existing 10th-gen (Ice Lake) mobile chips.

This leak comes courtesy of Rogame, who has spotted the quad-core (8-thread) processor in other benchmarks in the past.

[ TigerLake-U 2.8GHz ]Genuine Intel(R) CPU 0000 @ 2.80GHz4C/8T 2.8GHz baseIntel Corporation TigerLake U DDR4 SODIMM RVP pic.twitter.com/o2OVIlPJvwMay 15, 2020

And as before, the purported Core i7-1165G7 – although it could well turn out to be a different model – is listed with a base clock of 2.8GHz. That’s a significant baseline performance increase compared to the fastest existing Ice Lake notebook processor, which has a 2.3GHz base clock (that’s the quad-core Core i7-1068NG7).

The boost clock is reported as the same as the stock clock speed in this benchmark (and the previous one we’ve seen of this chip, for that matter), which is obviously not correct, and a reflection of this being sample silicon rather than a finished product yet. Which also means that the base clock speed could potentially be slightly higher still when it comes to the finalized CPU…

Further bear in mind that Rogame has leaked a Tiger Lake chip in the past which actually runs up to a base clock of 3GHz (this was spotted back in April via a 3DMark benchmark).

The fact that we are seeing an increasing amount of spillage relating to Tiger Lake-U mobile processors indicates that the launch could be coming rapidly nearer, which marries up with what Intel itself has indicated. The chip giant has previously stated that it expects these CPUs to ship in the middle of the year, so that could mean June.

End of 2020

That said, before you get too excited about the prospect of more powerful laptop chips from Intel arriving soon, remember that the silicon shipping to manufacturers is one thing – and laptops using these 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs won’t actually go on sale until the end of the year (or that’s the current plan anyway).

Tiger Lake is built around an entirely new architecture (Willow Cove) and will also be a big boost on the integrated graphics front, with Intel’s Xe graphics coming into play.

These mobile chips are a big deal for Intel, given AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 products have made quite an impression, and they’re shaping up to be a distinct threat in the laptop arena which Intel dominates – and it can’t afford to lose that crown.

Via Wccftech