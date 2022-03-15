Your next gaming laptop might finally have dedicated Intel graphics

Audio player loading…

Intel has finally revealed the launch date for dedicated Arc Alchemist GPUs for gaming laptops, which included a bold performance claim for the upcoming mobile graphics chips.

This comes via an official statement from Intel Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, Lisa Pearce, who also claimed that the discrete laptop GPU will feature a “2X improvement in graphics performance vs. integrated graphics.” This is likely in reference to the integrated graphics chips in the company’s latest H-series processors for laptops.

Not only has it been announced that the laptop GPU release will be happening on March 30, but a special Intel Arc graphics event will be happening on that date as well. Though it hasn’t been officially announced, this event may also reveal the desktop Arc Alchemist graphics cards which, according to recent rumors, could launch as early as May 2022.

It’s important to note, though, that the event happening on March 30 is likely to just be an announcement. Arc Alchemist GPUs will probably be physically available in laptops at a later date. We probably won’t have to wait long for these GPUs to be included in some mean gaming laptops.

Earlier leaked benchmarks also revealed that the Arc Alchemist flagship desktop GPU would be comparable to the RTX 3070 Ti. The mobile version hinted at today will definitely be weaker than that, but we can’t wait to get them in the lab to test them ourselves. One thing’s for sure, the gaming laptop market is about to heat up with a third GPU manufacturer entering the party.

Via TechPowerUp