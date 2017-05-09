Instagram's mobile site now lets you upload photos, no app required

Instagram may be sitting pretty with over 600 million users, but the photo-sharing service is mostly usable exclusively via its iOS and Android app.

However, storing and updating a dedicated app can be a data sink for those with low-bandwidth plans, limited storage, or older phones, so Instagram is rolling out updates for its mobile site that will make it more functional like its mobile app, according to TechCrunch.

The update's main attraction is the ability to upload photos on Instagram's mobile website, allowing folks to post pics just by opening their phone's browser.

The update also adds a stripped-down version of Instagram's Explore feature, which recommends accounts you may like based on your browsing habits.

Instagram now lets you upload photos and publish new posts via the web!!h/t @ohitsmerenz pic.twitter.com/jbavF6oUyyMay 7, 2017

Previously, Instagram's mobile site was limited to browsing, checking notifications, and light interactions, like following a user or liking a post.

While today's update makes Instagramming on the web a little easier, there are a few limitations.

For example, the browser version still can't upload video or apply any of the Facebook-owned service's well-known photo filters. Also, Instagram on desktops still can't upload photos, though there are some workarounds for those who use the Windows 10-branded Instagram app.