Indy 500 live stream: how to watch 2022 Indianapolis online from anywhere today

Helio Castroneve is in the hunt for an historic fifth triumph at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the drivers prepare to rev up for the 2022 Indy 500. A win for the Brazilian star would see him accelerate past IndyCar legends A. J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser who all currently hold the joint record with Castroneve for most Indy 500 wins, with each having tasted victory on the historic circuit four times. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

The odds of another win this weekend look stacked against him, however, with Castroneve placed 27th out of 33 one the grid. Six-time IndyCar Series champ Scott Dixon boasts the pole position for Sunday's race and will be hoping to rekindle memories of his one and only triumph at the Brickyard in 2008, when he won the 92nd Indy 500 from pole.

Dixon is set to be joined on the three-car front row by Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay for this year's race. Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting an Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a 2022 Indy 500 live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2022 Indy 500. The race itself is scheduled to start at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Sunday, with NBC's coverage getting underway at 11am ET / 8am PT. You can tune in to the pre-race coverage on NBCSN from 9am ET / 6am PT to 11am ET / 8am PT. If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a Indy 500 live stream via the NBC Sports website (opens in new tab) - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider.

How to watch Indy 500 without cable

How to live stream Indy 500 2022 outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the event. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Indy 500 via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

How to watch a 2022 Indy 500 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Petrolheads with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Indy 500 on Sportsnet, with coverage getting underway at 11am ET / 8am PT, ahead of a 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT start. Alternatively, you can sign up to Sportsnet Now (opens in new tab), which is perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada and costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass or from $16.67 a month if you sign up for a longer term. And don't forget that using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to get an Indy 500 live stream if you're away from Canada when the race is on.

How to watch 2022 Indy 500: live stream in the UK

Indy 500 live stream: how to watch in Australia