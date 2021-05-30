Indy 500 2021 live stream: how to watch Indianapolis 500 online from anywhere

Put the milk on ice, because we're Back Home Again in Indiana for the jewel in the IndyCar crown - the legendary Running of the Indianapolis 500. It's one of the most celebrated events in motorsport and each of the past seven Indy 500 winners are competing in this, the 105th edition of the race. So read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Defending IndyCar champion Scott Dixon - a 50-time race winner, six-time champion and honorary Hoosier - has only triumphed at the Brickyard once, winning the 92nd Indy 500 from pole position back in 2008. The New Zealander has finished second three times, with last year's race perhaps the most painful example. Having led 111 laps, he was overtaken by Takuma Sato late on.

The Japanese driver crossed the finish line less than a tenth of a second ahead of the Dixon, with the race ending under yellow flags after a heavy Spencer Pigot crash. That was Taku's second Indy 500 triumph, the first coming in 2017.

Another two-time winner in contention is Juan Pablo Montoya, the Colombian great who famously cruised to victory in 2000, becoming the first rookie to win the Indy 500 since Graham Hill.

Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting an Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

More high speed sport? See how to get a F1 live stream

How to watch a 2021 Indy 500 live stream in the US

NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2021 Indy 500. The race itself is scheduled to start at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Sunday, with NBC's coverage getting underway at 11am ET / 8am PT. You can tune in to the pre-race coverage on NBCSN from 9am ET / 6am PT to 11am ET / 8am PT. If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a Indy 500 live stream via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider.

How to watch Indy 500 without cable

Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV Blue package costs just $35 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both NBC and NBCSN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Indy 500 2021 outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the event. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Indy 500 via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Indy 500 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Basically making it super easy to use Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch a 2021 Indy 500 live stream in Canada

Petrol heads with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Indy 500 on Sportsnet, with coverage getting underway at 11am ET / 8am PT, ahead of a 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT start. Alternatively, you can sign up to Sportsnet Now, which is perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada and costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass or from $16.67 a month if you sign up for a longer term. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get an Indy 500 live stream if you're away from Canada when the race is on.

How to watch 2021 Indy 500: live stream in the UK

Motorsport fans in the UK can watch the 2021 Indy 500 on Sky Sports, with coverage of the event starting at 3.45pm BST, ahead of the race at 5.45pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports Monthly membership, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Indy 500 live stream: how to watch in Australia