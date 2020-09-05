Iceland vs England live stream: how to the watch the Nations League match anywhere

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions begin their UEFA Nations League campaign today hoping to improve upon their third place finish in the inaugural edition of the competition. It won't be easy, though, as they find themselves in a tough League A group that includes Belgium, Denmark - and this Saturday's opposition, Iceland. Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch an Iceland vs England live stream and catch all the Nations League football action online.

Iceland vs England live stream Tonight's clash is set to take place behind closed doors in Reykjavík with kick-off set for 4pm local time (GMT) - making it a 5pm BST early evening start in the UK and 12pm ET/ 9am PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

The Icelandics scored one of the nation's most celebrated sporting moments by knocking England out of Euro 2016, and Southgate will be keen not to endure a similar shock in the Land of Fire and Ice this weekend.

However, England have a number of notable absentees, with Man United's Marcus Rashford and Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks forced to pull out through injury, while Harry Maguire had been dropped following his Greek court case.

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Wolves' defender Conor Coady have all been handed their first call ups to the England senior squad.

Iceland just missed out on qualification for Euro 2020 behind France and Turkey and will be keen to make a good start to he competition here. The home side will however be without Premier League stars Gylfi Sigurðsson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, with the pair drawing criticism from coach Erik Hamren after they made themselves unavailable for this clash.

Its a potentially testing opener for the away side. Read on as we tell you how to watch Iceland vs England online today and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Iceland vs England from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Germany vs Spain game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs, you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch a Iceland vs England live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Main Event at 5.30pm BST today (Saturday, September 5).

Iceland vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN3 and Spanish-language channel Univision are your two options for watching Iceland vs England live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). Kick off in the United States is at 12pm ET/ 9am PT.

How to watch Iceland vs England: live stream Nations League soccer in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Germany vs Spain in the Nations League if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 2am on Sunday morning.