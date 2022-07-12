IBM is giving its enterprise server line-up a huge new addition

Audio player loading…

IBM is expanding its Power10 line of enterprise servers, introducing new mid-range and scale-out systems.

The tech giant said the new launches were engineered for data-intensive workloads such as SAP S/4HANA, and offers additional ways to implement dynamic capacity, including metering across operating environments such as IBM i, AIX, Linux, and OpenShift.

IBM owns the popular Linux distro Red Hat, which is widely adopted by enterprise servers, and says its Power10 line is optimized specifically for it.

What do I get for my money?

The expanded IBM Power10 portfolio apparently boasts more than double the cores and more than double the memory bandwidth compared to previous Power generations, and now includes the Power10 Midrange E1050, which IBM claims delivers "record-setting" 4-socket compute1, Java2, and ERP3 performance capabilities.

In addition, IBM said the new scale-out servers support new security features such as transparent memory encryption and advanced processor and system isolation, and also utilize the OpenBMC project from the Linux Foundation for improved security.

The new scale-out servers also include entry-level options such as the Power S1014, as well as the S1022, and S1024, which IBM says bring enterprise capabilities to SMBs and remote office environments, such as Capacity Upgrade on Demand (CuOD).

SAP users will be please to know that the latest lineup of servers includes features specifically catered for them.

The new midrange E1050 delivers scale (up to 16 TB) for a 4-socket system for clients who run BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP.

In addition, IBM announced an expansion of its existing premium supplier partnership with SAP, which it says now provides an additional option to run workloads on IBM Power on Red Hat Enterprise Linux on IBM Cloud.