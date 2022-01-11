Hyperice introduces three new smart wellness products in India

Audio player loading…

Hyperice, the wellness brand, that debuted in India sometime back has announced three new products. These are the Hypervolt 2, Vyper 3 and, Vyper Go from the Hypervolt and Vyper product lines.

The company that has some of the top athletes across the globe as its investors and brand ambassadors, says its products are not limited to fitness enthusiasts or athletes but are for everyone – including a person like us who’s been working from home or office for long hours. These new smart products from Hyperice helps people warm up quickly, recover right, and unlock their tightest muscles.

Since these products are portable, they can be carried around to the gym, office or even to the park when you’re out for a jog in the park.

Hypervolt 2, Vyper 3 and, Vyper Go price and availability in India

The retail price of Hypervolt 2 has been set at Rs. 30,999, while the Vyper 3 will retail at Rs. 18,999 and the Vyper Go can be bought for Rs. 15,999 in India.

These products are available to purchase online on Hyperice’s online portal, Flipkart, Croma and Tata Cliq. Croma is also offering a zero per cent EMI option on these products

Hypervolt 2, Vyper 3 and, Vyper Go features

The Hypervolt 2 is a smart massage gun that is lighter, powerful and has improved ergonomics compared to its predecessors. The Hypervolt 2 is TSA approved which means that it can be carried in your cabin baggage without any hassles.

It comes bundled with a mobile app that is connected with the massager via Bluetooth and helps user’s warm up or offers post-workout recovery via guided videos. The Hypervolt 2 comes with 5 head attachments - fork, ball, cushion, flat, bullet. It also comes with Pressure Sensor Technology, which shows how much pressure is being applied.

The Vyper 3 is a smart roller that offers high-intensity vibration to amplify the traditional foam rolling experience. It also helps accelerate warm-ups, releases tension and tightness from the muscles. This new roller has a contoured design to avoid putting pressure on the spine and other sensitive areas. TheVyper 3 comes with three vibration intensities and can also be paired with the Hyperice app for guided sessions.

Last but not the least, the Vyper Go is also a portable, vibrating roller. It has precisely placed contours to target specialized body parts and three powerful speeds of vibration to help users warm up fast, recover right, and unlock even the tightest muscles. Like the other two, even this can be connected to the Hyperice App via Bluetooth for pre-recorded guided sessions.

