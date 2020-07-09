Huge Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus leak just laid bare the iPad Pro rival

While Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaks haven't been coming as thick and fast as Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Note 20 ones, we've been hearing a few - but there might not be much information left to hear after this huge new info dump.

This information comes from SamMobile, as a source for the site has detailed everything about the upcoming tablet. It's worth pointing out that there's no information on this source or how they learned these details, so take it with a large pinch of salt, though of course those details were likely withheld to protect them.

All this information regards the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, so we don't know as much about the non-Plus model, and this leak is mostly talking about the hardware.

As such, there are no details on software features such as S Pen tricks or whether Samsung has tried to modify its One UI in any way to compete with Apple's iPadOS, so the company does have a little left to reveal... but not much if the details here are right.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus information

We've previously heard rumors that the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will have a 12.4-inch screen (with the non-Plus model having an 11-inch panel), and the SamMobile report backs that up, adding that the Tab S7 Plus will apparently have a 2800 x 1752 resolution, but there's no word on refresh rate.

Apparently powering the tablet is the announced-but-not-yet-released Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on version. The device is also supposedly set to be 5G-compatible, although apparently 4G and Wi-Fi-only versions will be sold as well.

There's also said to be an in-screen fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is a piece of tech common in smartphones but not so much in tablets, and it will be interesting to see how useful this ends up being.

The battery size will apparently be 10,090mAh, which should make it a long-lasting slate with a slightly larger power pack than the iPad Pro (2020). The charging speed is supposedly set to be below 25W though, so it might take quite a while to power up.

It seems the front camera on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will be 8MP, with dual 13MP and 5MP snappers on the rear, if this rumor is right, and we'd expect that to be the same on the non-Plus device since the main difference will likely be screen size.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 devices to be launched on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, and probably more. Check back to TechRadar then to see what actually gets announced.