Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 rival made for the outdoors

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is the company’s latest smartwatch, and it aims to bring a lot of what makes its other devices good into a body that is designed to look premium on your wrist.

Designed to offer a high-end look with a titanium body and slick design, the watch is also made for outdoor activities with new sports modes, built-in GPS and a variety of other improvements.

One new feature is even designed to ensure you don’t get lost in a forest, even when you’ve lost your mobile connection. The watch will monitor the way you’ve come using the GPS features, and it’ll make sure you’re able to track your way back.

Feel like you’ve heard of these features before? You may have done so on the brand new Honor Watch GS Pro , which has a remarkably similar feature set but has a different design and is made by Huawei’s sister brand.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with over 100 workouts modes, including standard activities like running, cycling and walking.

New slightly more niche modes include tracking for skiing as well as a way to monitor your golf swing under a mode called Driving Range. You’re able to monitor your swing speed and tempo using this feature on the watch.

The body of the watch is made of titanium, while the rear that touches your wrist is made of ceramic.

You’ll have the choice of a Sport or Classic design, which essentially dictates the band you’ll get in the box. If you opt for Sport you’ll only get a silicone band, while the Classic watch comes with that as well as a leather option too.

Huawei estimates the watch will last for around two weeks from a single charge too, but if you’re using a lot of fitness features you can expect that to be a shorter amount of time.

It also comes with wireless charging capabilities allowing you to put this down on a Qi wireless charger or a phone with reverse wireless charging to be able to pump up the device again.

Huawei has yet to announce the price or release date of the Watch GT 2 Pro, but we’re hoping to learn more about that in the coming moments during the company’s press conference which is currently ongoing.

In the meantime, be sure to read our hands-on Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro review that you can find below.