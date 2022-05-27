Huawei reckons it can build you a new data center in half the usual time

Audio player loading…

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei wants in on the data center construction business, and claims it can build them significantly faster than the competition.

According to The Register, the company recently took to local social media to distribute an advertising video, which shows shipping container-sized modules being stacked into a larger building, in a fashion similar to how Lego bricks are assembled.

The offering is called “Next-Generation Data Center Facility”, and apparently, Huawei can get a new facility up and running within six to nine months, instead of the usual 18.

Better cooling with AI

The company also promises better server efficiency courtesy of advanced cooling, an important factor for all data center operators, from web hosting and VPN vendors to cloud giants.

With the help of automation, as well as AI-powered optimization tools, Huawei promises a more fine-tuned cooling. It also claims to have created a simpler power supply, whose delivery deadline is two weeks, rather than two months.

“Simplified cooling maximizes heat exchange efficiency by changing multiple heat exchanges to one heat exchange, and shortening the cooling link,” Huawei said.

Whether or not Huawei products are mandatory in these facilities remains to be seen, The Register added. The publication also reminds that the country’s government plans on relocating five million data center racks westwards, and should Huawei nab just a fifth of that business, it can expect to be building some 1,000 new data centers.

While the company may not have much trouble selling its business domestically, there is a whole different story on an international level. Ever since the Trump administration deemed Huawei a risk to national security over its 5G gear, Huawei has struggled in the West.

Whether or not it manages to strike a few deals in Europe, only time will tell.

Via The Register (opens in new tab)