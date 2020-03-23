Huawei P40 gets major camera leak just days before launch event

If you were looking for the Huawei P40 launch event on March 26 to whisk the covers off the new series of phones, you clearly haven't been keeping up with the leaks, because at this point we've heard corroborating reports regarding almost every aspect of the phone. A new leak, coming just three days before the unveiling, is no exception.

This information was reported by 91mobiles, with the details courtesy of leaker Ishan Agarwal who has a good track record. It lays bare the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, although there's no mention of the rumored P40 Pro Premium Edition (or the P40 Lite, which already launched). Still, that's half the range we're seeing here.

50MP main camera

According to this leak, the Huawei P40 main camera will be a 50MP snapper on both models, but the P40 Pro will pack alongside it a 40MP, 23MP, and 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera, while the base device just gets 16MP and 8MP companions. Presumably these will have ultra-wide and periscope lenses.

Apparently, both phones will have 32MP selfie-cameras, but the Huawei P40 Pro will also have a depth sensor on the front. That's curious, because most Huawei P40 renders we've seen show two front snappers on the standard model too, but perhaps these could be incorrect. All these cameras look set to be housed in 'punch-hole' cut-outs.

In terms of screen size, the leak states the Huawei P40 will be 6.1 inches, while the P40 Pro will be a much larger 6.58 inches. The P40 Pro is said to also have curved sides (but there's no mention of a curved top or bottom, as other rumors have suggested. Renders posted by Agarwal show him doubling down on this assertion).

The World's First Quad Curved Display and it's beautiful. #HUAWEI #P40Pro #HUAWEIP40Series #HUAWEIP40Pro #P40Pro5G pic.twitter.com/EHcefPiEVDMarch 20, 2020

One important detail of this leak is that the Huawei P40 could have wireless charging, which the Huawei P30 didn't (although the P30 Pro did). This will apparently be 27W on the base device, while the P40 Pro could have 40W wireless charging, supplementing its 50W wired fast charging (which is said to be the same on the base device).

These charging speeds are for 3,800mAH and 4,200mAh batteries on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro respectively, which are a touch smaller than some competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. In addition, the phones are said to have the flagship Kirin 990 5G chipset, which we'd expect given the way Huawei typically does things.

The Huawei P40 price isn't mentioned by the leak, but we expect the handsets to be expensive, even though they'll arrive without any Google apps. Instead they're set to run Huawei Mobile Services and the firm's own App Gallery - which isn't as well stocked with big name apps as Google's Play Store.

While this may lead some to believe that the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro prices may be reduced to reflect this, looking at the Huawei Mate 30 Pro it looks unlikely, as this HMS-toting handset arrived in Europe and the UK with a lofty cost.

Given the ongoing situation of the Huawei ban and current coronavirus crisis, it remains to be seen how many people are excited for a new batch of Huawei phones.

Either way, they're set to be dropped on March 26, and TechRadar will be covering the online event as it happens, so stay tuned for all our analysis, opinions and news.