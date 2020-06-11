Huawei Mate 40 release date could be October, in time to rival Google Pixel 5

The Huawei Mate 40 is one of the least leaked phones that we're expecting to launch this year, but we've just been given one morsel of information in the form of a potential release date for the phone.

According to a leaker on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform), Huawei will launch its next flagship series of smartphones in October. It's worth mentioning that we don't know this leaker, and that's not when we expected the range to launch, so take this with a pinch of salt.

We were expecting the Huawei Mate 40 to launch in September, as that's when the Huawei Mate 30 landed, and a delay - if that's what this is - until October would push the phone back to the rough period we were expecting the Google Pixel 5 to launch.

We don't know much about the Huawei Mate 40 just yet, though the leaker suggests it will have a 5nm chipset. We'd expect this to be the Kirin 1000 purely because the Mate 30 had the Kirin 990 and the Mate 20 had the Kirin 980, though we don't know much else about this chipset, and we've also heard word of a Kirin 1020.

Google vs Huawei

The Huawei Mate 40 likely won't come with Google apps, thanks to the Huawei ban from 2019 in which Google was forced to forbid the company from putting its services on Huawei phones, including Google Maps, Chrome, Gmail or the Play Store. Since its Android phones no longer have some of the most important apps on them, Huawei's popularity has dwindled somewhat in the west.

It would be intriguing, then, to see Huawei move its phone release to be in direct competition with Google's newest handset. Both phones are likely to offer top-tier photography skills, and possibly excellent screen quality too, so the handsets would compete in many of the same areas.

If an October launch is a delay, rather than Huawei's plan all along, it's unlikely the company moved its launch event with the explicit purpose of competing with Google though. Rather, it's more likely the company shifted from its usual spot due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but the resulting rivalry will still be intriguing to see play out.

Via GSMArena