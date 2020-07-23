Huawei FreeBuds 3i earbuds launched in India

As teased earlier, Huawei has unveiled the FreeBuds 3i in India. Priced at Rs.9,990 ($133), the mid-tier Truly Wireless earbuds costs $23 more than the global pricing of $110 and will be sold via Amazon starting August 6.

Coming in Ceramic White and Carbon Black colour variants, the FreeBuds 3i TWS will debut close to the Amazon Prime day sale and will be initially available exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. That's not all, as Huawei will pack an exclusive free gift of Huawei Band 4 worth Rs.3,099 for Prime users who purchase the TWS on August 6th & 7th and regular users between August 8th-12th.

Talking about the earbuds, a Huawei India spokesperson said, “The design is inspired from the fast-paced lifestyles of millennials, the earbuds snugly fit in the ears for long hours with ease, making it perfect for sportsmen and fitness enthusiasts, working professionals and music lovers”.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The company already sells a slightly higher-priced FreeBuds 3 at Rs.12,990 on Amazon. However, the FreeBuds 3i brings improved design, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), slightly higher battery and other features at a slightly cheaper price tag.

Weighing 5.5g each, the earpiece in FreeBuds 3i have in-ear style and the 51g charging case is rectangular in shape compared to the FreeBuds 3’s case that had an egg-shell design similar to Google’s Pixel Buds. The exterior, however, has a similar stem design and two microphones while the inner side of the earpiece has a third one.

Huawei says the outward mics can actively counter noise from the environment while the inner one further enhances the inner noise resulting in a lowered background noise by up to 32dB. The mics also help in better call quality and listening music further.

On the audio side of things, it has a 10mm dynamic driver unit for powerful bass, true NC, Wireless stereo. Huawei says the FreeBuds 3i supports features like “Pop to Pair” and is ready to pair as the case is opened. Other features include IPX4 rating, touch controls for music/calls, battery life of 3.5hrs music on earbuds and 14.5hrs with charging case.

Buy the Huawei Freebuds 3i from Amazon