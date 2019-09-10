Huawei Android 10 upgrade road-map announced, with P30 Pro coming first

Google released Android 10, its new operating system, in September 2019, but at the time it was only available on Google Pixel smartphones. Other companies have begun announcing the dates their phones will be receive the update though, and now Huawei has unveiled the dates its phones (including Honor devices) will be eligible.

The announcement comes at the tail-end of IFA 2019, an annual tech show at which Huawei had a very minor presence, and it's the biggest piece of information to come from the company.

These are all the Android 10 features

Check out the best Huawei phones

What do we expect to see in the Huawei Mate 30?

The highlight is that the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will be the first devices to receive the Android 10 update in November, followed by the Huawei Mate 20 and all its variants, plus the Honor 20 in December. There Honor 20 Pro isn't mentioned, but because all the Mate 20 devices are listed individually, we'll presume it's not seeing the update.

Then, in March 2020 the Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, and all the Mate 10 phones will see the update. After that all other Huawei and Honor smartphones will get the upgrade in 'Q2 2020', although there's no word on if all Huawei phones will be eligible, as presumably older devices won't be able to run it.

The Huawei Mate 30, which is set to launch on September 19, is likely to run on HarmonyOS, Huawei's new operating system, so we're not expecting it to get Android 10.

If you have a Huawei phone that's getting the Android 10 upgrade soon, we've prepared a handy guide on how to download Android 10 to help you with the potentially confusing update.