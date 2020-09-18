HP's conferencing monitors might be the next big thing to help make WFH bearable

HP has launched its first "conferencing monitors" that are equipped with everything needed for remote online collaboration, including a webcam, a microphone, and a speaker bar.

The HP E24d G4 and E27d G4 are not exactly new, having first been introduced at CES 2020 as ‘advanced docking monitors’ - but now that they are equipped with audio capabilities, the two have been rebranded as ‘conferencing monitors.’

HP’s E24d G4 and E27d G4 advanced docking monitors were originally designed primarily for offices and came with a GbE port, a pop-up webcam with a built-in microphone and IR sensors, a USB-C port that supports 100 W power delivery, a five-port USB 3.0 hub (four USB-A, one USB-C), and a DisplayPort input and output to daisy chain another LCD.

Since advanced docking monitors were meant primarily for offices, they were not equipped with a speaker bar by default.

By contrast, HP’s E24d G4 and E27d G4 conferencing monitors feature everything ADMs do and come with HP’s S101 speaker bar out-of-box. Just like ADMs, CMs can be connected to a PC using a single USB-C cable.

All you need for WFH

The general specifications of HP’s conferencing monitors look rather decent for typical working horse-class LCDs. HP’s E24D G4 and E27D G4 conferencing monitors are based on a 23.8-inch Full-HD (1920×1080) and a 27-inch Quad-HD (2560×1440) IPS panels, respectively. The displays feature 300 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 5 ms GtG response time, and a 60 Hz or 75 Hz refresh rate.

HP points out that its E24d G4 and E27d G4 conferencing monitors (just like advanced docking monitors) were designed specifically to fit into different environments and take up as little space as possible. In addition, both displays feature very thin bezels to make usage of multi-display configurations more comfortable.

HP plans to start selling its E24d G4 CM and E27d G4 Conferencing Monitors sometimes in October.

In the UK, the E24d G4 CM will be priced at £275, whereas the E27d G4 CM will cost £370.