HP: Reinventing the print business for a new generation

The cybersecurity landscape is at an unprecedented point right now and cybercrime is forecasted to be a $6 trillion problem globally by 2021 according to research by Cybersecurity Ventures. As the connected devices universe grows exponentially, so does the sophistication and volume of cyber-attacks and data breaches. HP is reinventing security from the hardware up and our security is embedded both below and above the Operating System, making it truly resilient.

Security has always been one of our key research areas and our dedicated global security research function, HP Labs, has been operating for decades out of Bristol. The role of HP Labs is to discover risks and create protection before they become industry norms, and to develop new industry standards that advance protection in an ever-changing threat environment.

Collaboration is also key – which is why in October 2018 we became one of the first companies to commit to a new IoT Code of Practice with the UK Government. We see it as our responsibility to help other companies commit to making the world a safer place, both on and offline.