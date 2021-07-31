How to watch Wrestling at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Wrestling is considered the world's oldest sport, so it’s no wonder it’s been a staple part of the Olympic Games since 708 BC. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch an Olympics wrestling live stream wherever you are right now.

The Greco-Roman style joined the Games at Athens in 1896, with freestyle wrestling introduced eight years later at the St. Louis Games. Women's freestyle also joined the program in 2004.

The aim of both wrestling styles is simple: athletes must attempt to push both shoulders of their opponent down onto the mat, without using equipment or grabbing clothing. For all events, an elimination system will determine the two finalists for the gold medal match—though all wrestlers who lose to a finalist are entitled to a second chance in the repechage.

The Russian Federation currently holds the most medals with 172 in total, followed by the US (133), Japan (69), and Turkey (63). In Tokyo, 96 men and 96 women will compete in these events, but who will wrestle their way to gold? Tune in to watch wrestling at Olympics 2020 to find out—below, we discuss how to live stream Olympics events along with some key 2021 dates you don’t want to miss.

Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, 130kg, and women's freestyle 76kg victory ceremonies: Monday, August 2 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET

Monday, August 2 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET Men's Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg, and women's freestyle 68kg victory ceremonies: Tuesday, August 3 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET

Tuesday, August 3 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET Men's Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, and women's freestyle 62kg victory ceremonies: Wednesday, August 4 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET

Wednesday, August 4 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET Men's freestyle 57kg, 86kg, and women's freestyle 57kg victory ceremonies: Thursday, August 5 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET

Thursday, August 5 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET Men's freestyle 74kg, 125kg, and women's freestyle 53kg victory ceremonies: Friday, August 6 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET

Friday, August 6 from 6.15pm JST / 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET Men's freestyle 65kg, 97kg, and women's freestyle 53kg victory ceremonies: Saturday, August 7 from 6.45pm JST / 10.45am BST / 5.45am ET

Free Olympics wrestling live stream

The free, online Olympics Channel looks set to have highlights and other programming. But if you want more in-depth coverage, you'll need to look at domestic broadcasters. Those living in the UK have the benefit of the BBC's free-to-air coverage for example, with 350+ hours being made available for free on BBC iPlayer.

It's a similar story in the likes of Australia (Channel 7 and the very thorough 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1) and, Germany (ARD and ZDF). We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch Olympics wrestling in the US with and without cable

Tune in to the Tokyo Games on NBC or NBC online if you’re in the States - though cable access will be required for both. You can see the entire NBC schedule on its dedicated calendar of events. If you don’t have NBC as part of your cable setup, you can watch some action from the Games online via streaming service Peacock TV instead. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on the your computer, IOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Fire Tv Sticks. Live stream Olympics wrestling without cable Not got cable and not up to stream live on Peacock? No problems, but you'll need to sign up for another service. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you could look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier starting at $64.99.

FREE Olympics wrestling live stream in the UK

UK residents will find the Olympic action aired across BBC One, BBC Two, and online at BBC iPlayer (including on laptops, mobile, games consoles, smart TVs and innumerable streaming devices) absolutely free! The BBC's coverage is diminished this year, though, and for those who find its coverage not in-depth enough, then Discovery+ and Eurosport will have a whole lot more with the Eurosport Player streaming service costing £6.99 a month or £29.99 for the year. There's a 3-day free trial available, too. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Games, make sure to install a VPN so you can continue accessing your home streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Olympics wrestling in Canada

If you live in Canada and have access to cable, you have a couple of options for watching the Games—TLN, TSN, CBC, and Sportsnet will all be showing the 2020 Olympics. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry - TSN, CBC, and Sportsnet all have standalone streaming services that you can subscribe to instead. CBC’s service is CA$4.99 per month, and you can also get your first month free. TSN costs CA$4.99 per day or CA$19.99 per month, while Sportsnet Now will set you back CA$19.99 per month. And the even better news is that broadcaster CBC has a whole host of live action absolutely free to watch on its website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream wrestling at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Wrestling fans down under can head to Channel 7 or the online streaming service 7plus (available on any web-enabled device) to get your Olympic Games fix. That means you can watch via laptop, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. That 7plus service is an absolute gem, with absolutely stacks of live coverage being made available at any one time. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympic wrestling in New Zealand

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZand its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.