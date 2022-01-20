How to watch Women's Ashes 2022: schedule, format, live stream from anywhere

Audio player loading…

After the recent ignominious defeat for the men's team Down Under, Captain Heather Knight and her England team will be hoping to restore some pride as they take on the Aussies for the Women's Ashes. And Meg Lanning's team will be standing in their way.

Read on as we explain how to get a Women's Ashes live stream – including how to watch Australia vs England no matter where you are in the world.

The perfect primer for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in March, this multi-format series takes in three T20s, followed by one four-day Test match and three ODIs.

The T20I matches are set to be played entirely in Adelaide, with the Women’s Ashes tour then travelling to Canberra for the one-off Test and first ODI. The tour eventually wraps up with the final two ODIs in Melbourne.

Its been eight years since England tasted an Ashes series victory although their last series Down Under in 2017-18 ended in a draw. But the most recent battle between the two nations for the coveted Urn saw England comprehensively beaten on home turf back in 2019.

With Australia currently the world's number one-ranked team in both formats and England's preparations hampered by Covid restrictions, a daunting prospect looks in store for the tourists. Could they pull off a shock in front of those infamously partisan Aussie crowds?

Follow our guide for all you need to know to watch a 2022 Women's Ashes live stream no matter where you are - and, perhaps best of all, fans in Australia can watch the Ashes free on TV on Channel 7. Kayo Sports is how to watch the Ashes online and on your mobile wherever you are.

More unmissable sport: How to watch Premier League live streams

T20Is:

January 20, Adelaide: 6.40pm ACDT (local time) / 7.10pm AEDT / 8.10am GMT / 9.10pm NZDT / 3.10am ET / 12.10am PST / 1.40pm IST

January 22, Adelaide: 1.40pm (local time) / 2.10pm AEDT / 3.10am GMT / 4.10pm NZDT / 10.10pm ET / 7.10pm PST / 8.40am IST

Click to see full Women's Ashes schedule January 23, Adelaide: 1.40pm (local time) / 2.10pm AEDT / 3.10am GMT / 4.10pm NZDT / 10.10pm ET / 7.10pm PST / 8.40am IST Test: January 27-30, Canberra: 10am AEDT (local time) / 11pm GMT / 12pm NZDT / 6pm ET / 3pm PST / 4.30am IST ODIs: February 3, Canberra: 2.10pm AEDT (local time) / 3.10am GMT / 4.10pm NZDT / 10.10pm ET / 7.10pm PST / 8.40am IST February 6, Melbourne: 10.05am AEDT (local time) / 11.05am GMT / 12.05pm NZDT / 6.05pm ET / 3.05pm PST / 4.35am IST February 8, Melbourne: 10.05am AEDT (local time) / 11.05am GMT / 12.05pm NZDT / 6.05pm ET / 3.05pm PST / 4.35am IST

How to watch the Women's Ashes FREE: live stream in Australia

Down Under, cricket fans can live stream every match of every Women's Ashes Test on Kayo Sports. This ad-free Ashes coverage is available through Fox Cricket, and can be streamed on your laptop or mobile wherever you are using the Foxtel Go app or the great-value streaming service Kayo Sports. If you do like the idea of giving it a go, Kayo's plans come with a FREE 14-day trial. If you happen to have access to a TV throughout the series, though, then you won't have to pay a penny because Channel 7 will televise the Women's Ashes for free, with matches being shown accross the network's channels and primarily on 7Mate. Do beware that, as we understand it, there will be no Ashes coverage on the 7Plus streaming service.

How to watch a Women's Ashes live stream in the UK

The Women's Ashes are set to be shown by BT Sport in the UK. The schedule varies, but be warned that play invariably gets underway either late at night or in the dead of the morning. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Ashes on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch the Women's Ashes from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Women's Ashes cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream Women's Ashes cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Kayo Sports for Aussies.

How to live stream 2022 Women's Ashes in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the Women's Ashes in New Zealand. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Women's Ashes cricket live stream: where to watch Australia vs England in the US (and Canada)

In the US, the Women's Ashes are being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the Women's Ashes right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV, which features 30+ channels, for and can be tried free with a free 3-day trial.

General sports fan? Here's how to get a NFL live stream from anywhere

What is the format of the 2022 Women's Ashes?

This Women's Ashes series is a multi-format affair which sees four points awarded for a victory in the Test and two for an ODI or T20 win.

The action kicks off with three T20s on January 20, 22 and 23 in Adelaide followed by a one-off Test from January 26 in Canberra, before culminating in a three-match ODI series.