How to watch Why Women Kill season 2 on Paramount Plus from anywhere

Expect more murder, mayhem and illicit love affairs as Desperate Housewives' creator Marc Cherry's anthology drama Why Women Kill returns for a second helping. Find out how to watch Why Women Kill season 2 where you are, with a 7-day free trial available to Paramount Plus customers in the US.

While Season 1 boasted an ensemble cast that featured Lucy Liu, Ginnfer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, this new run features Fargo star Allison Tolman in the lead role, with 1940s Hollywood the setting this time around.

The new series centres around timid housewife Alma's (Tolman) efforts to gain entry into a prestigious garden club.

But with her life in disarray after discovering her husband’s secret hobby, Alma eventually finds herself alongside a group of other overlooked women looking to get vengeance against the exclusive society set, with the club’s entitled president Rita (Lana Parrilla) firmly in their crosshairs.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Why Women Kill season 2 online

How to watch Why Women Kill season 2 from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Why Women Kill season 2 lands, you'll be unable to watch the darkly comedic drama due to annoying regional restrictions.

Use a VPN to watch Why Women Kill season 2 from abroad

How to watch Why Women Kill season 2 FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

Why Women Kill season 2 is available to watch on the newly rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. The new series premieres on the Paramount Plus on June 3 with the following nine episodes being released on a weekly basis every Thursday thereafter. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus can be had from just $5.99 a month. Better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the same subscription services they pay for at home with them wherever they are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Why Women Kill season 2 online in Canada

Drama fans hoping to watch the show in Canada are in luck. Why Women Kill Season 2 is being shown exclusively in the region on the W Network, with a confirmed date of Sunday June 13 at 9pm ET for the show's premiere on the channel. In order to watch online, navigate to the official W website and log in with your TV provider.

How to watch Why Women Kill online in the UK

Drama specialist channel Alibi broadcast the first season of Why Women Kill, and looks to have the rights to show the second season. However, there's no confirmed date for when its set to air this new run. While you wait, Why Women Kill seasons 1 is available to stream on-demand via Sky and Now TV, which is your best bet for watching Sky shows on the cheap and without a contract. What's more, getting a Sky subscription might not be as expensive as you think. Check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Why Women Kill season 2 australia in Australia

There's unfortanelty no word on when any broadcaster Down Under will be showing Why Women Kill season 2. There is, however, some good news for folks new to the drama, with the first series still currently available to watch on demand for FREE via SBS.