How to watch Unforgotten online: stream season 4 of the ITV drama from anywhere

DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are called in to investigate after the gruesome discovery of a dismembered body at a North London scrap metal yard, blowing open a missing persons case that stretches back three decades and spans almost the length and breadth of the country. Here's how to watch Unforgotten season 4 online from anywhere – including for free for anyone in the UK with ITV.

The corpse has been stripped of both its head and its hands, but is otherwise extremely well preserved, with a postmortem establishing that it has been frozen since 1990. However, without the rest of the victim’s body a cause of death cannot be determined.

A tattoo gives the team a much-needed lead, and they also discover that the freezer that the body was trapped inside belonged to a recently deceased man, Robert Fogerty, who was cautioned for a traffic offence on the same night that the victim disappeared. But Fogerty wasn’t driving alone.

As DCI Stuart and DI Khan begin to piece together a timeline of events, we meet four seemingly unconnected people who may be central to the case: in the Peak District, therapist Fiona Grayson (Liz White); in Cambridge, high-flying police officer Liz Baildon (Susan Lynch); in Rochester, businessman Dean Barton (Andy Nyman); and in Southall, expectant father Ram Sidhu (Phaldut Sharma).

Were they simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, or is something else going on? Get ready to be gripped all over again, as we explain how to watch Unforgotten season 4 online from anywhere - including 100% free for anyone in the UK with ITV.

How to watch Unforgotten season 4 online in the UK for FREE

Unforgotten returns for its fourth season on ITV, and anyone with Freeview, satellite, or a cable subscription can watch it every week from Monday, 22 February at 9pm GMT. Episodes are also available to watch live via ITV Hub – the network’s completely FREE online service – or on-demand after each episode’s initial broadcast. The platform is full of high-quality drama, including Quiz, Broadchurch, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV license. It’s an ITV exclusive, so if you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to tune in unless you download a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. We explain how you can do this below.

How to watch Unforgotten season 4 from outside your country

While fans of crime dramas in the UK can enjoy Unforgotten season 4 online with ease, regional restrictions mean that tuning in from anywhere else in the world will be near impossible. That means that anyone from the UK who's currently abroad – and having paid for an annual TV license – won’t be able to connect to ITV Hub either.

Luckily, downloading a VPN provides a simple solution. This nifty bit of kit changes your IP address, allowing you to connect to your favourite on-demand services and watch all its premium content regardless of where you’re streaming from.