How to watch Uncle Frank online: stream the new Prime Video movie from anywhere now

Having first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, Uncle Frank is a comedy-drama that stars Paul Bettany (Fast & Furious) and is directed by respected screenwriter Alan Ball (American Beauty, Six Feet Under). While the coronavirus pandemic stopped the film from getting a full cinematic release, it's now available to stream courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. Here's how to watch Uncle Frank online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Uncle Frank online Uncle Frank is available to watch online from Wednesday, November 25 courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. It's a global Prime Video exclusive, so you won't find it anywhere else - but you will find that it's available at no extra cost to Prime subscribers! Check out Amazon's FREE 30-day Prime trial and you can watch Uncle Frank online free. Prime members can log-in to their account from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.

Uncle Frank is the story of Frank Bledsoe (Bettany) and his 18-year-old niece Beth (Sophia Lillis), who go on a road trip in 1973 from Manhattan to South Carolina to attend his father's funeral. Along the way, they're joined unexpectedly by his lover, Wally (Peter Macdissi), whose presence forces Frank to confront his past and present as he comes to terms with a family dynamic he thought he'd left behind.

The movie received broadly positive reviews upon its release earlier in the year. Now, you can judge for yourself, as Uncle Frank is available to stream via Amazon's Prime Video platform from Wednesday, November 25 - at no additional charge to Prime subscribers.

It's a service you're likely familiar with, given Amazon's ubiquitous nature

Read on as we detail how to watch Uncle Frank online and stream the movie with Prime Video from anywhere in the world today. Spoiler alert: it could be as simple as signing up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial!

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Uncle Frank no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

