How to watch Trigger Point online for free from anywhere

From executive producer Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) comes this adrenaline-pumping police procedural series. Vicki McClure and Adrian Lester front the six-part drama, which charts the nerve-jangling experience of bomb disposal operatives who defuse a campaign of terror in London over one summer. Nail-biting stuff, we break down how to watch Trigger Point online from anywhere 100% for free below.

Watch Trigger Point online Premiere date: Sunday, 23 January at 9pm GMT New episodes: every week at the same time Free stream: watch for FREE on ITV Hub (UK) International streams: Stan (Au) Watch anywhere: tune in today with a top-class VPN

Written by Daniel Brierly, Trigger Point explores what it means to anticipate a fiery demise every day while trying to maintain a normal life and relationships. At the centre of the series is Lana Washington (McClure), an ex-military bomb disposal operative with a steady hand but somewhat reckless personality, who works with the Metropolitan Police.

The yin to her yang is colleague Joel Nutkins (Lester). Both understand that “death is always just a heartbeat away” after serving in Afghanistan together, and now they must keep their cool while they disarm a series of powerful explosives that threaten the capital’s citizens. But could the attacks actually be more personal than political?

Below we break down how to watch Trigger Point online now - with a free options available.

How to watch Trigger Point online in the UK for FREE

Tick-tick-tick boom! Anyone can watch Jed Mercurio’s new series Trigger Point for free in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV1, every week from Sunday, January 23 at 9pm GMT. There are 6-episodes in total, with each airing at the same time and with the final episode broadcast on February 27. Episodes are also available to watch live via ITV Hub – the network’s completely FREE online service – or on-demand after each episode’s initial broadcast. The platform is packed with high-quality drama, including Unforgotten, Quiz, Broadchurch, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV licence. It’s an ITV exclusive, so if you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to tune in unless you download a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. We explain how you can do this below.

How to watch Trigger Point from outside your country

While UK viewers can watch heaps of great drama like Trigger Point in the UK, regional restrictions mean that tuning in from anywhere else in the world will be near impossible. That means that anyone from the UK who's currently travelling abroad won’t be able to connect to ITV Hub.

Luckily, downloading a VPN provides a simple solution. This nifty bit of kit changes your IP address, allowing you to connect to your favourite on-demand services and watch all its premium content regardless of where you’re streaming from.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub and start watching Trigger Point as if you were back at home

How to watch Trigger Point online in Australia

Home to many other great UK dramas like the critically acclaimed Line of Duty, Stan will also be the place for Aussies to enjoy all 6-episodes of Trigger Point. The first episode drops shortly after the UK premiere, on Monday, January 24, and new instalments will land at the same time each week. Plans start from AUS$9.99 a month but first new subscribers can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial before paying an Aussie dollar and you can cancel at any time. Stan is accessible on a range on devices: smart TVs, games consoles, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fetch, Telstra TV and through your mobile, laptop and tablet too. If you're out of the country and want to tune into your Stan account and service, you can just use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Trigger Point online in the US?

Trigger Point hasn’t been scheduled for either a linear TV or streaming service release yet in the US, although it could end up on one of the international platform’s that serve premium British TV, such as Britbox or Acorn TV. It might even arrive on US-only platform Hulu, whose streaming library currently hosts seasons 1-5 of Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty.

As previously mentioned, if you’re away from home and don’t want to miss your favourite shows, it’s easy to download a VPN and connect to all your current VOD subscriptions.

Can I watch Trigger Point online in Canada?

Alas, it doesn’t look hopeful for North America. We can only hope that, as in the US, VOD platforms such as Britbox might snatch up this highly-anticipated, edge-of-your-seat series. And if it does, there’s a 7-day free trial to enjoy, after which a monthly membership costs CAD$8.99 a month.

Vacationing in the Great North but want to watch some great UK drama? Just purchase a VPN like Express VPN and you can watch geo-restricted content no matter where you are.