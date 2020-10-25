How to watch The Undoing online: stream the new HBO series from anywhere

Award-winning Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley adapts another whopping tale of deception for HBO in this new 6-part series, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier directing Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, together on-screen for the first time. Watch The Undoing online and stream this nail-biting thriller from wherever you are.

Watch The Undoing This 6-part limited series will be broadcast weekly on HBO starting from October 25 at 9pm ET/PT and at Sundays at the same time each week. It will also be available on its on-demand service HBO Max, which is available in the US or abroad via a VPN.

Based on the 2014 novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing introduces us to Jonathan and Grace Frazer: a happily married couple living a privileged life in Manhattan with their son Henry. Grace is a thriving therapist, about to publish a self-help book entitled “You Should Have Known Better”, while Jonathan is an esteemed paediatric oncologist and devoted father. So, when the mother of a fourth grader is found bludgeoned to death and Jonathan mysteriously disappears, Grace finds herself caught up in a very public scandal, devastated to realize she may not have heeded her own advice.

In addition to superstars Kidman and Grant, the cast includes Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza, American Horror Story’s Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz, Noma Dumezweni as defence attorney Haley Fitzgerald, and Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland, playing a retired financier and Grace’s protective father.

Being described like “a Scandi-Noir thriller with a massive whodunnit element”, you won’t want to miss this top-drawer drama, packed with grade-A performances and ‘I didn’t see that coming’ twists. Read on as we explain how to watch The Undoing online from anywhere.

Watch The Undoing online from outside your country

Going abroad on vacation or having to travel for work? If so, you won’t be able to access your HBO Max account – or any equivalent regional service – due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, it’s easy to circumvent these. Just download a VPN to alter your IP address and connect to any VoD services you’re already paying for. This means you can bypass geo-blocks, and don’t have to worry about missing a single episode of The Undoing, the latest must-see HBO drama.

Use a VPN to watch TV shows from anywhere

There are dozens of VPNs to choose from. Once installed, choose the location of your home country, and click connect. As well as keeping your personal data private, you'll be free to stream hit shows like The Undoing online from anywhere in the world.



How to watch The Undoing online in the US for FREE

American viewers with a cable subscription can watch this tense new thriller on HBO at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday from October 25. A pretty brilliant alternative is VoD service HBO Max. New episodes of this 6-part limited series become available at the same time as they’re aired on HBO, and then join its extensive on-demand library. It includes over 10,000 hours of content: HBO classics like Game of Thrones and True Blood, high-profile licensed programming like Friends and Rick and Morty, select picks from the archives of Turner Classic Movies and Warner Brothers…and more. Lots more! A subscription to HBO Max is $14.99 a month, but you can take it for a test drive with their 7-Day Free Trial first. You might even be entitled to the service for absolutely nothing – zero dollars – if you’re a current HBO Now member or pay for HBO through your cable provider. Compatible devices include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. It doesn’t currently work, however, with Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick. And don't forget that if you’re travelling abroad or working in another country at the moment, then, as detailed above, a VPN will be essential to continue streaming hit TV shows on-demand or live, from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN is our top choice, and incredibly simple to use.

How to watch The Undoing online in Canada

North of the border and Canadian streaming service Crave will be serving David E. Kelley’s taut, dark drama. It airs concurrently with the US premiere, at 9pm ET/PT on October 26, with a new episode added every Sunday. An entry-level Crave subscription already gifts you access to past HBO shows for CND$9.99. But, to watch this limited series about a family shattered by devastating revelations, you’ll need to select the second-tier subscription, Movies + HBO for a monthly total of CND$19.98 a month (plus tax). The good news? You get to enjoy Crave’s impressive on-demand library for nothing beforehand thanks to its 7 Day Free Trial!

How to watch The Undoing online in the UK

UK viewers hyped to see Notting Hill star Grant and Aussie bombshell Kidman together on screen can turn over to Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 9pm – just a day after their US counterparts. If you’ve long since ditched cable, Sky’s on-demand service Now TV has you covered. It offers a variety of plans – including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports – but you’ll need to purchase the Entertainment Package to watch The Undoing and access an eclectic mix of TV boxsets: over 300 in fact, including Lovecraft Country, 30 Rock, Succession, and Big Little Lies among them. Each pass comes with a week-long free trial. After this time it'll cost £9.99 a month, but you can cancel at any time. Remember that if you’re on vacation or temporarily leaving the UK for business, you can continue to stream your favorite shows through your preferred VoD service by downloading the best VPN to your laptop, desktop, or other compatible device.

