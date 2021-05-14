How to watch The Underground Railroad online: stream every episode of new Amazon Prime Video show

Barry Jenkins' long-awaited adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel depicts Cora and Caesar's lionhearted struggle for freedom from the shackles of slavery along the Underground Railroad, a secret network to a hopeful new life, in this case reimagined as a subterranean system of tracks and tunnels. Brutal, harrowing yet excruciatingly hopeful throughout, it's a must-watch, and we detail below how to watch The Underground Railroad online on Amazon Prime Video.
Release date: You can stream all 10 episodes from Friday, May 14
Cast: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, William Jackson Harper
Director: Barry Jenkins
Watch now: stream The Underground Railroad FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial
Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial
The Underground Railroad made it possible for tens of thousands of enslaved people to escape the southern states and head north, beyond the Ohio River, codenamed the River Jordan, and into the northern states or the Promised Land of Canada.
This 10-part series envisions it as a real railroad hidden under the southern soil, which Cora and Caesar ride their way out of Georgia on, to a seemingly blissful existence in South Carolina.
But even friendly faces can't be trusted, and with Ridgeway and his mob of slave catchers in dogged pursuit, the duo need to be constantly alive to all the threats stacked up against them, ready to make a break for it at any moment's notice.
Starring Thuso Mbedu as Cora and Aaron Pierre as Caesar, The Underground Railroad lays bare the brutality of slavery, the inner turmoil of escapees, and the horrors routinely enacted by white supremacists in America. Read on as we detail how to watch The Underground Railroad online, and for FREE if you’re a new or returning Amazon Prime Video customer.
How to watch The Underground Railroad online: stream the new Prime Video series today
All 10 episodes of Amazon Prime’s new historical drama series will be available to binge from Friday, May 14. Better yet, if you’re new to the VOD service, or haven’t had an active account for 12 months or more, you could watch them without paying a thing as part of Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial.
All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
If you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, then Prime costs:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
In addition to The Underground Railroad, there are heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Small Axe and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch The Underground Railroad from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Underground Railroad online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.
Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support.
More from Amazon Prime:
- PVOD Prime releases: how to watch The Mauritanian online
- Discover the best Amazon Fire TV stick VPNs
- Travel back in time and watch Back to the Future online