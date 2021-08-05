How to watch The Suicide Squad: stream new DC movie online from today

After David Ayer’s critically panned Suicide Squad in 2016, viewers were probably happy for DC’s villainous misfits to remain behind bars. Five years later, though, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has reconfigured his squad of oddballs and sent them on a thrillingly bonkers new mission. Below we explain how to watch The Suicide Squad online with an HBO Max subscription required for those in the US.

How to watch The Suicide Squad online Release date: Thursday, August 5 at 7pm ET/PT Director: James Gunn Main cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone Run time: 2h12m Rating: R Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Not quite a sequel or a complete reboot, Gunn’s R-rated Suicide Squad features only a few characters from the first movie. These include Margot Robbie’s delightfully deranged Harley Quinn, Aussie thief Captain Boomerang, and his cooly manipulative superior Amanda Waller (multi-award-winner Viola Davis). Along with new recruit Bloodsport (Idris Elba), they’re tasked with locating a Nazi-era prison and destroying any trace of the enigmatically named Project Starfish.

Taking inspiration from John Ostrander’s 1980s Suicide Squad comics and war movies like The Dirty Dozen, the film is a celebration of “loser, B-grade supervillains” who appal and amuse in equal measure here. There’s John Cena’s Peacemaker, a “douche-y, bro-y Captain America”; King Shark, a fish-human hybrid voiced by Sylvester Stallone; Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher 2…not to mention Starro, an intergalactic echinoderm and the film’s big-bad.

Combining Gunn’s penchant for satirical splatter and Marvel-level spectacle, the 11th movie in the DCEU is #SquadGoals: outrageously funny, hugely entertaining, and wildly irreverent. Just read on and we’ll detail how to watch The Suicide Squad online with HBO Max and beyond now.

How to watch The Suicide Squad online in the US

The latest outing for our unhinged group of anti-heroes gets a special preview on August 5 at 7pm ET on HBO Max before becoming available to stream 24/7 from Friday, August 6. As with previous Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a duration of 31 days. There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available, but to watch The Suicide Squad online, you’ll need the ‘Ad Free’ plan costing $14.99 per month that you can cancel at any time. Alternatively, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months. You can stream HBO Max content on a wide range of compatible devices. These include: PC and Mac, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, iPhone and Android devices, Roku players, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

How to watch The Suicide Squad across the rest of the world

The good news is that many theaters are open again, so The Suicide Squad is coming blazing to the big screen. It received a July 30 release in the UK, where lucky Brits are currently enjoying its R-rated superhero shenanigans, while Australians can see it in cinemas from August 5 and Canadians a day later on August 6.

Right now there’s no confirmation whether The Suicide Squad has been procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Warner Brothers films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for The Suicide Squad.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

As well as instant access to new Warner Bros. blockbusters – dystopian sci-fi Reminiscence arrives on August 20 – you get over 10,000 hours of prime content, including choice picks from the Warner Bros archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces. There's also other DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984.

Plus, and the clue's in the name, you'll be able to watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Watch The Sopranos, Euphoria, The Wire and Westworld, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, HBO Max Originals and much more.