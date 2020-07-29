How to watch the Sony A7S III livestream: tune in for a 'deep dive' on its video star

It's fair to say we're big fans of the new Sony's new hybrid video camera, with our Sony A7S III review concluding it's "as good as it gets" for video shooters. But that doesn't mean we won't be tuning into Sony's bonus livestream for the A7S III, which should shed even more light on the full-frame star.

Following today's relatively brief announcement, Sony is promising a "deep dive" on the A7S III in a live webinar today, which will be open to anyone who registers for the event.

The 90-minute event will apparently include an in-depth look at the camera, along with special guest interviews with filmmakers Philip Bloom and Olivier Schmitt, who have both spent some extensive time with the A7S III.

There'll also be a live Q&A where Sony technical experts will answer any questions you have (aside from "can I have one?") about the full-frame camera.

This could be useful, because there's no doubt the Sony A7S III is a complex beast of a super-camera – even if you're not planning to buy one, the webinar could well boost your knowledge of state-of-the-art mirrorless camera tech.

So how do you tune into the Sony A7S III livestream? Here's how.

(Image credit: Sony)

How to watch today's Sony A7S III livestream

The Sony A7S III "Imagination in Motion" event livestream will be starting on July 29 at 12pm EDT / 5pm BST (which is 2am AEST on July 30).

Sony suggests registering at Alpha Universe for the event, though it appears you can also simply tune in on its YouTube channel.

The streams haven't started yet, but YouTube lets you set reminders so you can get a nudge when the event is about to start. To do that, just hit the 'set reminder' button at the bottom of the YouTube video.

We'll see you there. In the meantime, you can warm up for the event by reading our Sony A7S III vs A7S II: 10 key differences you need to know about feature, or diving into our full Sony A7S III review.