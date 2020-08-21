How to watch The One and Only Ivan online: stream the new movie on Disney Plus today

The latest family-friendly movie exclusive from Disney's streaming service has Sam Rockwell voicing a 400-pound silverback gorilla on a quest to return home. Read on to find out how to watch The One and Only Ivan online and stream the movie with Disney Plus right now.

How to watch The One and Only Ivan online Disney Plus is the one and only place to watch The One and Only Ivan online. Fortunately, it's super affordable - Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99 a month, making it cheaper to stream The One and Only Ivan than rent other major movie releases.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic keeping much of the world's cinemas closed, The One and Only Ivan is now being made available to watch on demand in all of Disney Plus' markets - including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book of the same name, it follows the adventure of Ivan, who works in a circus alongside ringmaster Mack (Bryan Cranston) inside of a suburban shopping mall.

Mack takes the gorilla under his wing and raises him as if he were his own child. But as he becomes the main attraction at the circus, he starts to question his captivity and begins to long for the freedom of the wild.

The big-budget mix of live-action and CGI looks like another heart-warming family adventure to add to the Disney canon, read on to find out how to watch The One and Only Ivan, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch The One and Only Ivan online: stream the musical on Disney Plus now

Anyone is countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. As well as being the exclusive home of The One and Only Ivan, there are loads of other reasons to check out Disney Plus - a fantastic (and fantastic value) streaming service with loads of great content. It features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99 a month. It really is something of a bargain, considering how much you get - and how much of it can't be found anywhere else. Better still, you can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or for the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $12.99 a month. There's so much included, you might forget cable TV ever existed - and yes, you really can have it all for the price of an appetizer!

The One and Only Ivan cast: who stars in the Disney Plus movie?

As we've mentioned, the Disney Plus animal adventure movie has a pretty top drawer line-up, with a cavalcade of stars playing live action characters and notable names lending their voices to some of the CGI creatures:

Cast

Bryan Cranston as Mack

Ramón Rodríguez as George

Ariana Greenblatt as Julia

Eleanor Matsuura as Canface McAfee

Voice actors

Sam Rockwell as Ivan

Angelina Jolie as Stella

Danny DeVito as Bob

Helen Mirren as Snickers

Brooklynn Prince as Ruby

Chaka Khan as Henrietta

Ron Funches as Murphy

Phillipa Soo as Thelma

Mike White as Frankie

Read more: