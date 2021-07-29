How to watch The Grand Tour: Lochdown online: stream lockdown special on Amazon Prime

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond go back to their Top Gear roots in The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown, channelling iconic all-American heroes Elvis Presley, Jock Ewing and Clint Eastwood for a road trip across... Scotland. There's a tenuous link somewhere.

Described as the "most beautiful drive" they've ever done, there's plenty of not-so-pretty sights too, so keep reading to find out all you need to know about how to watch The Grand Tour: Lochdown online. You'll even be able to watch without spending a penny if you make the most of Amazon's 30-day free Prime Video trial.

Of course, the main objective is to find out why the great 70s American cars they saw in TV shows as kids, such as the Cadillac Coupe De Ville, Lincoln Continental and Buick Riviera, never quite caught on in the UK.

Wreaking havoc on the tranquil streets of Edinburgh, smashing classic cars into each other on a flimsy floating bridge, and royally compromising a caravan... well, those were all accidental.

And if all that wasn't enough, the trio even find time to stage a Cold War shootout between some of the worst Soviet and American cars of all time.

How to watch The Grand Tour: Lochdown from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Grand Tour: Lochdown no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

