How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider episode 2 online now

It's time to take one last trip to Westview, Marvel fans, as WandaVision releases its ninth and final episode on Disney Plus. For a show that's give us precious few answers as to where it ultimately sits within the wider MCU, we learnt a lot last week - and it looks like we're set for a barnstorming series finale. Read on as we explain how to watch WandaVision online and stream all-new episode 9 by getting Disney Plus from just $6.99/£7.99 today.

How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider episode 2 Release date: March 26 Release time: midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT Cast: Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman Director: Kari Skogland Watch now: get Disney Plus for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

*Warning: spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1, The Avengers and other Marvel content exist below. Scroll down to avoid these and get straight to our The Falcon and the Winter Solider streaming guide*

After the fun and peculiar, sometimes poignant aspects of WandaVision, Marvel fans were strapped into another instalment of the MCU's Phase Four titles as the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Solider landed on Disney Plus.

Back to what Marvel does best, episode 1 was filled to the brim with action-packed, perfectly sequenced fight scenes as Falcon aka Sam Wilson, wrestles with the responsibility left to him by Captain America along with his famous shield. Following an aerial mission that takes him to Tunisia to rescue a military liaison named Captain Vasant from terrorist organisation, LAF, the Falon then returns to Washington D.C. to present Captain America's shield to Smithsonian, unable to face taking ownership of it himself.

Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes (the Winter Solider aspect of the show), is undergoing therapy as a condition of the pardon for his crimes as the Winter Solider under HYDRA, alongside not hurting anyone or doing anything illegal - seems simple enough.

Still, Bucky manages to get himself off the hook and returns to Brooklyn, appearing to seek out his own means of amends as he meets his elderly friend, Yori Nakajima for lunch. It becomes clear Yori's son was one of the many deaths Bucky was responsible for and the top of his list of wrongs to put right.

You can learn more by reading our full The Falcon and the Winter Solider episode 1 recap, which also includes full spoilers. Or, read on for how to watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider online and stream episode 2 wherever you are right now. Looking to save some time and get straight to the next episode? All you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription!

