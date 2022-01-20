How to watch The Apprentice 2022 episode 3 online for free in UK and abroad

Audio player loading…

Beginning with a shock exit and segueing into a drinks-related task, this week’s episode promises to be a dramatic concoction. Find out who Lord Sugar sends packing next with our guide on how to watch The Apprentice 2022 episode 3 online – and 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer.

*Warning: episode 2 spoilers ahead*

The girls stormed to victory last week with a space-themed electric toothbrush and accompanying app that shifted an impressive 11,000 units. The boys’ effort, meanwhile – a chunky brown wizard-inspired “wand” – conjured bathroom associations but for all the wrong reasons and failed to secure a single order.

Watch The Apprentice episode 3 online 2022 When: Thursday, January 20 at 9pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

A demoralised Aaron brought Nick and Conor back to the boardroom to face the ire of Sugar and his aides. Ultimately, though, it was the former rugby union player who succumbed to the deadly digit, with Conor emphatically informed that, “you’re fired!”.

And then there were 14. Well, 13 it turns out, because Shama Amin drops the bombshell revelation this week that she’s leaving the show, citing difficulties with her rheumatoid arthritis.

When the dust settles, the remaining contestants are tasked with producing, creating, and marketing a non-alcoholic beverage. In addition to testing their mixology skills – and certain to cause even more drama – things are shaken up when the boys and girls are divided into two new teams and made to work together.

Will Nick prove worthy of the title of PM? Or does cocktail bar owner Sophie have the competitive edge in this challenge? Find out below with our guide on how to watch The Apprentice 2022 episode 3 online from anywhere – and completely FREE too.

How to watch The Apprentice online FREE in the UK

Episode three of The Apprentice will air on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Thursday, January 20. You can also stream the show live or on-demand through BBC iPlayer. Both BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you're not in the UK, use a VPN to stream your favourite BBC shows online from anywhere as if you were at home.

How to watch The Apprentice online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when an episode airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Apprentice online from anywhere

How to watch The Apprentice: You're Fired

Comedian Tom Allen is back on hosting duties for The Apprentice: You're Fired, the sister-show that's almost as catty as the real thing.

You're Fired follows each episode of The Apprentice, airing at 10pm GMT every Thursday on BBC Two. Remember, you can also watch the half-hour show FREE on BBC iPlayer, either live or on-demand.

Tom Allen and a rotating panel of guests will roast and rehabilitate each week's unwanted candidate, who'll get a flavour of what the public really thinks of their antics on the show.

It's always packed with unseen footage, bloopers and suspiciously generous testimonials from boardroom frenemies.