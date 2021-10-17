How to watch T20 World Cup 2021: live stream online from anywhere

India vs Pakistan, Australia vs South Africa, and a repeat of the 2016 final are just a snapshot of what we've got to look forward to before we even get to the knockout stages of a tournament that promises to be utterly enthralling right from the off. Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 T20 World Cup live stream and watch every cricket match of the restarted tournament online from anywhere.

Five years after Carlos Brathwaite blasted the West Indies to glory with four consecutive sixes against England, the big man is no longer in the squad and the Men in Maroon are ranked way down in 8th.

Admittedly, 8th would be a dream for Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, the 10th-ranked Lions and 11th-ranked Chevrons having to earn their place in the Super 12 the hard way.

It's here that the big boys lie in wait, the Super 12 stage commencing on August 23. And the groups are mouthwatering, No.1-ranked England in the mix with the West Indies, South Africa and Australia, and No.2-ranked India competing with New Zealand, Afghanistan and, of course, cross-border rivals Pakistan.

Ready for a fest of high octane white-ball action? Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a 2021 T20 World Cup live stream and watch every game from anywhere.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket online from outside your country

In the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options. But if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming T20 World Cup cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream T20 World Cup cricket from anywhere

How to live stream 2021 T20 World Cup cricket in the UK

You can watch every 2021 T20 World Cup game via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream T20 World Cup cricket in Australia

The Australian TV broadcaster for the 2021 T20 World Cup is Fox Sports, but if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch cricket online and get a T20 World Cup live stream in the US - with and without cable

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream T20 World Cup action. First and foremost is the US's bastion of cricket broadcasters. The T20 World Cup is being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via the ever-reliable Sling TV across a range of devices. On top of a Sling subscription, you can get Willow TV as an add on and try it for a whole month for just $5 - after which it goes up to $10 per month. Or pay $60 for a whole year. New to the cricket scene is ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming every T20 World Cup game. The ESPN Plus cost proves affordable, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content too.

How to watch 2021 T20 World Cup: live stream cricket in New Zealand

New Zealanders can tune into the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

T20 World Cup live stream 2021: how to watch cricket online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the T20 World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel offer special data plans that offer Hotstar subscription to watch the 2021 T20 World Cup live.

How to watch a FREE T20 World Cup live stream in Pakistan

The 2021 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

2021 T20 World Cup schedule

All times UK.

FIRST ROUND (October 17-22)

Sunday, October 17

11am - Oman vs Papua New Guinea

3pm - Bangladesh vs Scotland

Monday, October 18

11am - Ireland vs Netherlands

3pm - Sri Lanka vs Namibia

Tuesday, October 19

11am - Scotland vs Papua New Guinea

3pm - Oman vs Bangladesh

Wednesday, October 20

11am - Namibia vs Netherlands

3pm - Sri Lanka vs Ireland

Thursday, October 21

11am - Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea

3pm - Oman vs Scotland

Friday, October 22

11am - Namibia vs Ireland

3pm - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

SUPER 12 (October 23 - November 8)

Saturday, October 23

11am - Australia vs South Africa

3pm - England vs West Indies

Sunday, October 24

11am - A1 vs B2

3pm - India vs Pakistan

Monday, October 25

3pm - Afghanistan vs B1

Tuesday, October 26

11am - South Africa vs West Indies

3pm Pakistan vs New Zealand

Wednesday, October 27

11am - England vs B2

3pm - B1 vs A2

Thursday, October 28

3pm - Australia vs A1

Friday, October 29

11am - West Indies vs B2

3pm - Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Saturday, October 30

11am - South Africa vs A1

3pm - England vs Australia

Sunday, October 31

11am - Afghanistan vs A2

3pm - India vs New Zealand

Monday, November 1

3pm - England vs A1

Tuesday, November 2

11am - South Africa vs B2

3pm - Pakistan vs A2

Wednesday, November 3

11am - New Zealand vs B1

3pm - India vs Afghanistan

Thursday, November 4

11am - Australia vs B2

3pm - West Indies vs A1

Friday, November 5

11am - New Zealand vs A2

3pm - India vs B1

Saturday, November 6

11am - Australia vs West Indies

3pm - England vs South Africa

Sunday, November 7

11am - New Zealand vs Afghanistan

3pm - Pakistan vs B1

Monday, November 8

3pm - India vs A2

KNOCKOUTS (November 10-14)

Wednesday, November 10

3pm - Semi-final 1

Thursday, November 11

3pm - Semi-final 2

Sunday, November 14